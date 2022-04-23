Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) & Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightning eMotors has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

20.1% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and Lightning eMotors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lightning eMotors 1 0 4 0 2.60

Lightning eMotors has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 186.82%. Given Lightning eMotors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Profitability

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrameccanica Vehicles -1,966.97% -19.57% -18.64% Lightning eMotors N/A -271.73% -22.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Lightning eMotors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrameccanica Vehicles $2.10 million 102.80 -$41.33 million ($0.36) -5.06 Lightning eMotors $20.99 million 15.40 -$100.77 million N/A N/A

Electrameccanica Vehicles has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lightning eMotors.

Summary

Electrameccanica Vehicles beats Lightning eMotors on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster. It also develops and manufactures custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com, as well as through 17 retail locations. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, city buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions for commercial medium duty vans and motorcoach fleets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

