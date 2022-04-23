Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Enovix Corporation involved in the design and manufacture of 3D Silicon(TM) Lithium-ion batteries. The company’s initial goal is to provide designers of mobile devices. It also involved in developing 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets. Enovix Corporation, formerly known as Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp., is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Get Enovix alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENVX. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Enovix from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 941,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,060. Enovix has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $39.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.44). On average, analysts forecast that Enovix will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Mccranie acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $291,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Enovix during the 1st quarter worth $6,680,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 66,823 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enovix by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 21,482 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth about $770,000. 56.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enovix (ENVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.