Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Entegris reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.11.

ENTG opened at $112.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris has a 1-year low of $101.16 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Entegris by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

