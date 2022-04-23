Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Evergy by 117.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $71.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Evergy has a 1-year low of $59.46 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

