Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAHPF shares. UBS Group lowered Evolution Mining to a “sell” rating and set a $4.23 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.40 to $4.65 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Evolution Mining stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Evolution Mining has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2021, it operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

