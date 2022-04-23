F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $331.40 Million

Analysts expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) to report sales of $331.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.70 million to $337.20 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $307.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

F.N.B. stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,370,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,048,000 after purchasing an additional 848,254 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,903,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,730,000 after purchasing an additional 114,286 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1,877.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,404,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in F.N.B. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,814,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,084,000 after acquiring an additional 695,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in F.N.B. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,839,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,682,000 after buying an additional 167,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

