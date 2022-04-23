F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $255.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.36.

FFIV stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.46. 469,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,121. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. F5 has a 12-month low of $174.34 and a 12-month high of $249.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.98, for a total transaction of $208,379.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $324,281.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,529 shares of company stock worth $2,916,796. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in F5 by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 479 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

