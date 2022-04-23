FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE:FBK traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.02. 152,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,821. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.36. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $48.03.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.56 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,496,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,875,000 after purchasing an additional 133,707 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,375,000 after purchasing an additional 68,680 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,815,000 after purchasing an additional 67,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,408,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,235,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

