FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.56 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

