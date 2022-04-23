FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.
Shares of FedEx stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.21. 2,108,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $199.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.57.
In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,029,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 5,753.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after acquiring an additional 742,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in FedEx by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $295,463,000 after acquiring an additional 323,340 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About FedEx (Get Rating)
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.