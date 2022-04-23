FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.21. 2,108,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $199.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.57.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,029,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 5,753.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after acquiring an additional 742,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in FedEx by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $295,463,000 after acquiring an additional 323,340 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

