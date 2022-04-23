FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.
Shares of FFD Financial stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57. FFD Financial has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $60.00.
FFD Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
