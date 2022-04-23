Financial Analysis: Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) & 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 8X8 and Scienjoy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 5 4 0 2.30 Scienjoy 0 0 0 0 N/A

8X8 presently has a consensus price target of $19.65, suggesting a potential upside of 91.71%. Given 8X8’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Scienjoy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Scienjoy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of 8X8 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

8X8 has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -29.07% -96.59% -20.38% Scienjoy 11.72% 39.23% 25.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 8X8 and Scienjoy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $532.34 million 2.28 -$165.59 million ($1.58) -6.49 Scienjoy $187.31 million 0.67 $26.99 million $0.93 4.22

Scienjoy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scienjoy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

8X8 beats Scienjoy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

8X8 Company Profile (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services. The company provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 Meet, a cloud-based video conferencing and collaboration solution that enables secure and continuous collaboration with borderless high definition video and audio communications from mobile and desktop devices. It also offers 8×8 Team Messaging, an integrated open team messaging platform, which facilitate modern modes of communication with support for direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, short messaging service, presence, emojis, and ‘@ mentions'; 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service; and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact centre solutions. The company markets its services to end users through search engine marketing and optimization, third-party lead generation sources, industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels, as well as direct sales organization. 8×8, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Scienjoy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 904,568 paying users and 192,389 active broadcasters. It operates five platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming Chinese (MiFeng), and BeeLive International names. The company also offers technical development and advisory services. Scienjoy Holding Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation is a subsidiary of Lavacano Holdings Limited.

