Financial Review: Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) & TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC)

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Waterstone Financial and TC Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial 25.92% 16.30% 3.20% TC Bancshares 16.08% 4.16% 0.69%

67.5% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Waterstone Financial and TC Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterstone Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Waterstone Financial and TC Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial $273.08 million 1.51 $70.79 million $2.95 5.78 TC Bancshares $16.42 million 3.40 $2.64 million N/A N/A

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats TC Bancshares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts. It also provides transaction deposits, interest bearing transaction accounts, demand deposits, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, and time deposits; secured and unsecured lines; commercial real estate construction loans; term loans for working capital, inventory, and general corporate use; and personal term loans and investment services. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale in the secondary market. The company also invests in a portfolio of securities include mortgage-backed securities, government-sponsored and private-label enterprise bonds, collateralized mortgage and municipal obligations, and other debt securities. It operates 14 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 14 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

TC Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates one branch in Thomasville, Georgia, and one in Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Tallahassee, Florida and Savannah, Georgia. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

