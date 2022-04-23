Financial Survey: InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) vs. Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) and InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Jefferies Financial Group and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group 19.09% 14.13% 2.49% InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A -56.23% -0.43%

This table compares Jefferies Financial Group and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group $8.19 billion 0.94 $1.67 billion $5.23 6.13 InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A -$1.11 million N/A N/A

Jefferies Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Jefferies Financial Group and InterPrivate III Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 InterPrivate III Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $43.25, indicating a potential upside of 34.82%. Given Jefferies Financial Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Jefferies Financial Group is more favorable than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group beats InterPrivate III Financial Partners on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending. In addition, the company offers financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; equities research and finance; and wealth management services. Further, it provides clients with sales and trading of investment grade corporate bonds, U.S. and European government and agency securities, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, leveraged loans, consumer loans, high yield and distressed securities, emerging markets debt, interest rate, and credit derivative products, as well as foreign exchange trade execution and securitization; and manages, invests in, and provides services to a diverse group of alternative asset management platforms across a spectrum of investment strategies and asset classes. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the businesses in the financial services industry primarily in tech-enabled companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

