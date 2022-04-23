First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) to post $47.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.00 million and the lowest is $47.20 million. First Financial posted sales of $44.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $198.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $200.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $210.40 million, with estimates ranging from $208.80 million to $212.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). First Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THFF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

First Financial stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.71. First Financial has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $47.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the third quarter worth about $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 121.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial (Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.