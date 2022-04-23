First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $732.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $732.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $714.00 million and the highest is $752.20 million. First Horizon reported sales of $782.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

FHN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Hovde Group cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

Shares of FHN opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.18. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Horizon by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028,243 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,839,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 20.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913,466 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in First Horizon by 48.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

