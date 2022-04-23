Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $31.32.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
