Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

