Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FFC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE FFC opened at $18.63 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 112,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.