Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $25.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

