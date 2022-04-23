Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Fluidigm has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $283.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter.

In other Fluidigm news, major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $752,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders bought 454,573 shares of company stock worth $1,707,613. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Fluidigm by 607.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 171,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 147,209 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Fluidigm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fluidigm by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 37,887 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Fluidigm by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

