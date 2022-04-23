Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by BTIG Research in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FOR. StockNews.com started coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Forestar Group stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $16.59. 101,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,948. Forestar Group has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $824.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.29. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok acquired 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,174,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 48,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,157 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 29,835 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Forestar Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

