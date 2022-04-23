Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

FBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,774,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 115,898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 47,382 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 514,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $109.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.29.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.46). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 94.06%. Analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

