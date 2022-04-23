Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRSH shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. purchased 2,828,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $49,081,415.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,994 shares of company stock worth $3,031,422 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRSH opened at $17.78 on Friday. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $53.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.65.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

