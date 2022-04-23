Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Frontier Communications Parent.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 77.29% and a return on equity of 235.87%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FYBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 86,473 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FYBR stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.45. 381,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

