FTC Solar (FTCI) & Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) is one of 163 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare FTC Solar to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.9% of FTC Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FTC Solar and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -40.69% -53.89% -33.19% FTC Solar Competitors -23.21% 2.02% 2.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FTC Solar and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $270.52 million -$106.59 million -2.33 FTC Solar Competitors $3.68 billion $746.03 million 22.07

FTC Solar’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar. FTC Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FTC Solar and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 2 1 5 1 2.56 FTC Solar Competitors 2295 9096 16539 684 2.55

FTC Solar currently has a consensus price target of $8.89, indicating a potential upside of 193.36%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 43.95%. Given FTC Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

FTC Solar peers beat FTC Solar on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

FTC Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites. Its customers include project developers; solar asset owners; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. FTC Solar, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

