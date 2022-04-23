Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of FULC opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.96. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 421.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $828,169.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 5,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $135,256.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,169,252.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,211 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

