Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 12.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 793,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 44.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

