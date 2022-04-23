Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Head to Head Analysis

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Gamida Cell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Passage Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of Passage Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gamida Cell and Passage Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell N/A -150.99% -50.83% Passage Bio N/A -46.93% -43.35%

Risk and Volatility

Gamida Cell has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Passage Bio has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gamida Cell and Passage Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$89.79 million ($1.43) -1.98 Passage Bio N/A N/A -$185.39 million ($3.48) -0.72

Gamida Cell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Passage Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gamida Cell and Passage Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell 0 0 6 0 3.00 Passage Bio 0 2 4 0 2.67

Gamida Cell currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 430.04%. Passage Bio has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 510.89%. Given Passage Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Gamida Cell.

Summary

Passage Bio beats Gamida Cell on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gamida Cell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing GDA-201, a natural killer cell-based cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/II studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. In addition, the company is developing NK cell pipeline comprising GDA-301, GDA-401, GDA-501, and GDA-601 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Passage Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company also develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and PBCM06 for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 2A. Passage Bio, Inc. has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

