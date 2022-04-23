GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.05. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.56.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GEE Group had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $42.85 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

