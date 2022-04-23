Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTXGet Rating) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings. Gemini Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gemini Therapeutics.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GMTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of GMTX stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. Gemini Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 504,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $681,057.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,604,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,057.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 56.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,512,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 907,173 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $7,086,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 234,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,997,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

