Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $922,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 30.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 11.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $768.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. The company had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

