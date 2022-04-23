Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GNL. BTIG Research cut their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.76.
Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNL. CWM LLC lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 317.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 18.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.
Global Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
