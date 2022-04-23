GMS (NYSE:GMS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

Get GMS alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GMS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Shares of GMS stock traded down $2.17 on Friday, hitting $48.65. 255,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,505. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.98. GMS has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GMS will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,839,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 300,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GMS during the first quarter worth about $2,465,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the first quarter worth approximately $606,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.