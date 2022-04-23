Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $20.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.76 million during the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 55.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,317.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 11,116 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 27.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

