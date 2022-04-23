Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWLIF. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLIF opened at $28.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $32.70.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

