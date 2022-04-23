Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

NASDAQ:GPP opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. Green Plains Partners has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $16.02.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.09 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,523.24% and a net margin of 51.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPP. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Plains Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $48,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPP. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Green Plains Partners by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares during the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

