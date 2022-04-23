Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $129.21 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMAB shares. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth approximately $970,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth $3,808,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth $3,285,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,205,000 after purchasing an additional 54,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth $2,834,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $57.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $44.86 and a 1-year high of $63.06.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

