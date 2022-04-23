Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $585.18 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) will post $585.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess”s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $581.55 million and the highest is $589.00 million. Guess’ reported sales of $520.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). Guess’ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Guess’ from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guess’ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of GES opened at $22.94 on Friday. Guess’ has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06.

Guess’ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Guess’ by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Guess’ by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

