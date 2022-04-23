H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. H.B. Fuller posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FUL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.27. 227,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,056. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $59.17 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 22.69%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $97,802.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after buying an additional 71,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,652,000 after acquiring an additional 41,376 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

