Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELY) versus Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) and Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELY – Get Rating) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Haier Electronics Group pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Iberdrola pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Haier Electronics Group pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

0.1% of Iberdrola shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iberdrola and Haier Electronics Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iberdrola $46.28 billion 1.56 $4.60 billion $2.51 17.92 Haier Electronics Group $10.98 billion 1.15 $1.06 billion $2.11 21.27

Iberdrola has higher revenue and earnings than Haier Electronics Group. Iberdrola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haier Electronics Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Iberdrola has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haier Electronics Group has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Iberdrola and Haier Electronics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iberdrola 9.04% 6.91% 2.72% Haier Electronics Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Iberdrola and Haier Electronics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iberdrola 0 3 8 0 2.73 Haier Electronics Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iberdrola presently has a consensus price target of $30.64, suggesting a potential downside of 31.90%. Given Iberdrola’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Iberdrola is more favorable than Haier Electronics Group.

Summary

Iberdrola beats Haier Electronics Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iberdrola (Get Rating)

Iberdrola, S.A. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries. The company is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; development of green hydrogen projects; and distribution and sale of gas. It has a total installed capacity of 58,320 MW, including 38,138 MW of renewable installed capacity; and operates 1.2 million kilometers of electricity transmission and distribution lines, as well as serves 36.11 million consumers. In addition, the company offers energy storage, heat pumps, self-consumption, and electric vehicles for residential customers; and management of energy facilities, as well as supplies green H2, industrial heat, etc. to industrial customers. Iberdrola, S.A. was founded in 1840 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

About Haier Electronics Group (Get Rating)

As of December 21, 2020, operates as a subsidiary of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.