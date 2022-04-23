Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HWC. Stephens dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

NASDAQ:HWC traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.11. 394,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,984. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

