Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HWC. Stephens dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.
NASDAQ:HWC traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.11. 394,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,984. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.44.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.
Hancock Whitney Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.
