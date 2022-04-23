Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Plans $0.40 Dividend

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.397 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Hang Lung Group stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21. Hang Lung Group has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $12.92.

Get Hang Lung Group alerts:

Hang Lung Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.