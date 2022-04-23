Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Plans $0.40 Dividend

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.397 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.
Hang Lung Group stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21. Hang Lung Group has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $12.92.
Hang Lung Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
