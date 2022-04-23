Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Plans $0.36 Dividend

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3649 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.
Shares of OTCMKTS HLPPY opened at $10.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. Hang Lung Properties has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $14.27.
About Hang Lung Properties (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hang Lung Properties (HLPPY)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.