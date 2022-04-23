HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) will announce $94.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HashiCorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HashiCorp will report full year sales of $419.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $421.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $544.58 million, with estimates ranging from $538.10 million to $547.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HashiCorp.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE HCP opened at $45.14 on Friday. HashiCorp has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $102.95.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

