HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) will announce $94.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HashiCorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that HashiCorp will report full year sales of $419.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $421.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $544.58 million, with estimates ranging from $538.10 million to $547.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HashiCorp.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About HashiCorp (Get Rating)
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HashiCorp (HCP)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HashiCorp (HCP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.