Head-To-Head Analysis: ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get ReShape Lifesciences alerts:

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and MiMedx Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences N/A -48.98% -33.58% MiMedx Group -5.17% N/A -7.17%

3.9% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of -0.85, indicating that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ReShape Lifesciences and MiMedx Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

ReShape Lifesciences presently has a consensus price target of $7.13, indicating a potential upside of 643.74%. MiMedx Group has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 275.89%. Given ReShape Lifesciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ReShape Lifesciences is more favorable than MiMedx Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and MiMedx Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $13.60 million 1.31 -$61.93 million ($5.76) -0.17 MiMedx Group $258.61 million 1.82 -$10.28 million ($0.15) -27.93

MiMedx Group has higher revenue and earnings than ReShape Lifesciences. MiMedx Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReShape Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MiMedx Group beats ReShape Lifesciences on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract. It also offers ReShapeCare virtual health coaching program, a virtual telehealth weight management program that supports healthy lifestyle changes for all medically managed weight-loss patients; and ReShape Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation, a technology that is in preclinical development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc. develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its products include EpiFix, a semi-permeable protective barrier membrane product used for the treatment of chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers; AmnioFix, a semi-permeable protective barrier allograft, which comprises dehydrated human amnion/chorion membrane for use in surgical recovery applications; EpiCord and AmnioCord are dehydrated human umbilical cord allografts that are used to provide a protective environment for the healing process, as well as used in the advanced wound care and surgical recovery applications; and AMNIOBURN a semi-permeable protective barrier allograft used in the treatment of partial-thickness and full-thickness burns, as well as lead product includes mdHACM, a micronized form of AMNIOFIX, supplied in powder form. The company's products have applications primarily in the areas of wound care, burn, surgical, and non-operative sports medicine sectors of healthcare. It also sells allografts for dental applications on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The company sells its products through direct sales force and independent sales agents, as well as through independent distributors primarily in the United States. MiMedx Group, Inc. is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.