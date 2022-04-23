Head-To-Head Comparison: STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) versus Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get STORE Capital alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for STORE Capital and Dynex Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STORE Capital 1 5 1 0 2.00 Dynex Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50

STORE Capital currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.77%. Dynex Capital has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.05%. Given Dynex Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dynex Capital is more favorable than STORE Capital.

Profitability

This table compares STORE Capital and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STORE Capital 34.29% 5.08% 2.76% Dynex Capital 170.29% 9.87% 1.92%

Volatility & Risk

STORE Capital has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

STORE Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. STORE Capital pays out 154.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dynex Capital pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. STORE Capital has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Dynex Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.6% of STORE Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Dynex Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of STORE Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Dynex Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares STORE Capital and Dynex Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STORE Capital $782.66 million 10.62 $268.35 million $1.00 29.72 Dynex Capital $60.05 million 9.11 $102.26 million $3.45 4.32

STORE Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Dynex Capital. Dynex Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STORE Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

STORE Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Dynex Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.