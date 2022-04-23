Head to Head Survey: AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) & SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) and SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Gamma and SOHO China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma 55.06% 9.56% 7.78% SOHO China N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for AFC Gamma and SOHO China, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 1 4 0 2.80 SOHO China 0 0 0 0 N/A

AFC Gamma presently has a consensus price target of $26.80, indicating a potential upside of 57.74%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than SOHO China.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AFC Gamma and SOHO China’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $38.14 million 8.79 $21.00 million $1.43 11.88 SOHO China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AFC Gamma has higher revenue and earnings than SOHO China.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.8% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats SOHO China on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AFC Gamma (Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About SOHO China (Get Rating)

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

