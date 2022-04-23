Head to Head Survey: American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) vs. Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) and Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

American Campus Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. American Campus Communities pays out 783.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Redwood Trust pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Redwood Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Redwood Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares American Campus Communities and Redwood Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Campus Communities $942.41 million 9.57 $35.49 million $0.24 270.01 Redwood Trust $575.00 million 1.90 $319.61 million $2.37 3.83

Redwood Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Campus Communities. Redwood Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Campus Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Campus Communities and Redwood Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Campus Communities 0 4 2 0 2.33 Redwood Trust 0 1 4 1 3.00

American Campus Communities currently has a consensus target price of $56.42, indicating a potential downside of 12.94%. Redwood Trust has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.69%. Given Redwood Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than American Campus Communities.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

American Campus Communities has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redwood Trust has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Campus Communities and Redwood Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Campus Communities 3.77% 1.07% 0.44% Redwood Trust 55.48% 14.57% 1.52%

Summary

Redwood Trust beats American Campus Communities on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Campus Communities (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of September 30, 2020, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 111,900 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 204 properties with approximately 139,900 beds.

About Redwood Trust (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. This segment also offers derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Business Purpose Mortgage Banking segment operates a platform that originates and acquires business purpose loans, such as single-family rental and bridge loans for subsequent securitization, sale, or transfer into its investment portfolio. The Investment Portfolio segment invests in securities retained from residential and business purpose securitization activities, and residential and small-balance multifamily bridge loans, as well as residential mortgage-backed securities issued by third parties, Freddie Mac K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and reperforming loan securitizations, servicer advance investments, home equity investments, and other housing-related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

