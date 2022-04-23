Head-To-Head Survey: Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) & Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) and Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Scorpio Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Scorpio Tankers -43.35% -11.88% -4.47%

43.9% of Scorpio Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Scorpio Tankers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Petroleum $17.36 million 4.31 N/A N/A N/A Scorpio Tankers $540.79 million 2.32 -$234.43 million ($4.29) -5.01

Imperial Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scorpio Tankers.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Imperial Petroleum and Scorpio Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Scorpio Tankers 1 0 4 0 2.60

Scorpio Tankers has a consensus target price of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.54%. Given Scorpio Tankers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scorpio Tankers is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 8, 2022, the company owned three medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 255,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years. Scorpio Tankers Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Monaco.

